A Pembrokeshire historical society is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special exhibition.

Saundersfoot In Days Gone By is the title of the display by Saundersfoot and District Historical Society, which is being staged at the village's Regency Hall next month. See the end of the article for details.

The group was formed in 1992 after a response to a questionnaire in 1990 enquiring if the inhabitants of Saundersfoot would be interested in a society to record the history of the village.

It held its first meeting in the Old School, The Ridgeway, Saundersfoot when a committee was formed.

The society continued to go from strength to strength.

"Over the last 30 years we have listened to many wonderful speakers from whom we have learned much of the history of the area," said member Penny Brace. "The society members have been on a variety of field visits and staged six exhibitions at a number of venues.

MORE NEWS

"All the members agree there is always more to learn of the history of Saundersfoot and surrounding area and they are all committed to preserving and recording as much as it is possible for the benefit of future generations."

Monthly meetings will re-commence in September at the Regency Hall and every following third Wednesday of each month.

An excellent programme has been arranged, beginning with a talk on St Catherine’s Island by Tudor Thomas.

The Saundersfoot In Days Gone By An exhibition will be staged at the Regency Hall, August 1st-6th 10.30am - 7.00pm. ‘S’. A warm welcome is extended to all. Entrance £1 for adults, children free.