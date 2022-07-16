Dyfed-Powys Police officers conducted patrols across the county yesterday afternoon (Friday, July 15), as they cracked down on Pembrokeshire’s drug crime.
The patrols were conducted with the divisional superintendent, and led to an arrest being made in Pembroke Dock.
As the patrols were being done in the town, a woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive roadside drug wipe, testing positive for cannabis.
MORE NEWS
Later on in the Friday afternoon, officers made a stop check in Johnston and found a man in possession of cannabis.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the man was “issued with an out of court disposal.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here