Dyfed-Powys Police officers conducted patrols across the county yesterday afternoon (Friday, July 15), as they cracked down on Pembrokeshire’s drug crime.

The patrols were conducted with the divisional superintendent, and led to an arrest being made in Pembroke Dock.

As the patrols were being done in the town, a woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive roadside drug wipe, testing positive for cannabis.

Later on in the Friday afternoon, officers made a stop check in Johnston and found a man in possession of cannabis.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the man was “issued with an out of court disposal.”