A woman was arrested and subsequently charged with drink driving after providing a reading of more than twice the legal limit.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to the Fishguard area after receiving reports of the woman potentially drink driving.
She was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, before being taken into custody to provide further breath specimens.
MORE NEWS
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “At custody she provided a lowest station reading of just under two and a half times the legal limit.
“She has been bailed to attend court in due course.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here