THE limit of the authority of the Admiral of the port of Haverfordwest has been set after the town had its Beating of the Bounds ceremony.

Yesterday evening, July 16, hundreds of Harfats showed up quayside to watch the magnificent sight of all the boats coming down the Cleddau to greet mayor Alan Buckfield as he was escorted to the ‘white rock’.

Dozens of boats showed up quayside

It was a welcome return to the event being held in full swing after last year's ceremony was done under the subdued circumstances of Covid.

It was great family fun for all invovled

This year there were guests from around the county including the mayors of Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, and Newport, who came and enjoyed the ancient tradition.

The mayor's boat included from left, Cllr Martin Lewis, Sheriff Helen Lewis, Father Neil Hook, the mayor's wife and family, including 3-week-old Olwen, and the mayor

Once the mayor’s boat arrived, Mayor Buckfield, along with his wife, his family, and Sheriff Helen Lewis and her consort Cllr Martin Lewis, made the short trip down river towards Milford Haven and the white rock.

Followed by a number of other boats, once there mayor’s chaplain Father Neil Hook read from The Book of Ezekiel, 34.25.

Father Hook said he was looking forward to blessing the rock so that the town had fine weather and good harvests for the next 12 months.

There was entertainment for the kids including live music and a bouncy castle put on by the town council

READ MORE

Hundreds lined the quay to see the boats

Beating the Bounds is an ancient custom which traditionally involved swatting local landmarks with branches to maintain a shared mental map of parish boundaries.

The boats headed out to the 'white rock' down the Cleddau towards Milford Haven

READ MORE

The event holds historic significance for the town

The 'white rock' is the limit of the authority as Admiral of the port of Haverfordwest and this is what is 'beaten', which is done in the form of a blessing.

On the mayor's boat included three-and-half-week-old Olwen

Hundreds showed up at the event held by the town council

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.