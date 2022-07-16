THE limit of the authority of the Admiral of the port of Haverfordwest has been set after the town had its Beating of the Bounds ceremony.
Yesterday evening, July 16, hundreds of Harfats showed up quayside to watch the magnificent sight of all the boats coming down the Cleddau to greet mayor Alan Buckfield as he was escorted to the ‘white rock’.
It was a welcome return to the event being held in full swing after last year's ceremony was done under the subdued circumstances of Covid.
This year there were guests from around the county including the mayors of Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, and Newport, who came and enjoyed the ancient tradition.
Once the mayor’s boat arrived, Mayor Buckfield, along with his wife, his family, and Sheriff Helen Lewis and her consort Cllr Martin Lewis, made the short trip down river towards Milford Haven and the white rock.
Followed by a number of other boats, once there mayor’s chaplain Father Neil Hook read from The Book of Ezekiel, 34.25.
Father Hook said he was looking forward to blessing the rock so that the town had fine weather and good harvests for the next 12 months.
READ MORE
Beating the Bounds is an ancient custom which traditionally involved swatting local landmarks with branches to maintain a shared mental map of parish boundaries.
READ MORE
The 'white rock' is the limit of the authority as Admiral of the port of Haverfordwest and this is what is 'beaten', which is done in the form of a blessing.
Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here