Hakin United have been confirmed as Pembrokeshire League champions for 2021/22, 12 weeks after playing their final game.

The Vikings finished the league on 57 points, three points behind title-rivals Goodwick United.

Once Goodwick had finished their season with a 1-1 draw away at Hakin, the Vikings went on tremendous form, winning their last two games 4-0 against Merlins Bridge and 6-1 against Fishguard Sports.

These results put Hakin on a goal difference of +104, one more than title-rivals Goodwick on +103.

With all games played and the final whistle of the season blown, there was still uncertainty over who would be crowned champions. The table stood:

Goodwick United: 60 points, GD of +103

Hakin United: 57 points, GD of +104

However, the Pembrokeshire League were undergoing an investigation on whether or not Goodwick United fielded an ineligible player earlier in the season.

MORE NEWS

Standard procedure for fielding an ineligible player is a deduction of three points. That punishment saw Goodwick drop to 57 points, level on points with Hakin and with an inferior goal difference, confirming the Milford Haven-based club as champions.

Hakin United have now retained the Pembrokeshire League title, after winning the league in 2019-20, in a season which was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This also means that Hakin have won the league for a record 20th time, with Fishguard Sports and Merlins Bridge both having won the title the second most amount of times, with 11 each.

The 2021-22 season has also seen Hakin United secure a double, after winning the Pembrokeshire League Senior Cup Final following a 3-1 win over Kilgetty AFC at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.