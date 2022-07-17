A man was arrested while driving through Pembrokeshire yesterday afternoon (Saturday, July 16), on suspicion of drug driving.

The man was arrested after being stopped by police officers in Pembroke Dock on the Saturday afternoon, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.

Following his arrest, he was then taken into custody to provide further blood samples.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that he has since been released under investigation, pending the analysis of the blood samples.

The roads policing unit also arrested a woman and then charged her with drink driving in the Fishguard area on the afternoon of Friday, July 15.

The woman has since been bailed and is due to attend court.