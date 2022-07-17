A call has gone out to accommodation providers in Pembrokeshire who would like to secure some lucrative bookings from visitors from all over the globe in October.
Two weekends in the month will see a total of 1,300 athletes, their entourages and supporters descending on the county for the World Coastal Rowing Championships and Beach Sprint Finals, based in Saundersfoot.
Coastal rowing is an emerging sport in world rowing, hotly tipped for inclusion in the LA Olympics in 2028.
Event director, Rachel Dulai, of British Rowing, is encouraging local accommodation providers to register with the official accommodation partners Nirvana so as not to miss the opportunity to play host to the huge influx of visitors expected.
The World Coastal Rowing Championships and Beach Sprint Finals take place over the weekends of October 7-9 and 14-16.
Only accommodation providers listed with Nirvana can take advantage of bookings made directly through the official event website.
To register, or to access further information on event details, spectator tickets and latest news, visit www.worldrowingcoastals2022.org
