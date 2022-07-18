A stop check led to a man being arrested on suspicion of several drug offences over the weekend.

The man’s vehicle was stop checked in Sageston on the morning of Saturday, July 16 by Dyfed-Powys Police officers, which is where he was arrested.

Police officers arrested him on suspicion of drug driving after he provided a positive roadside drug wipe.

During the stop check, the man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and possession of amphetamine.

In connection with the drug driving offence, the man was then taken into custody where he provided further blood samples.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.”