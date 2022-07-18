A stop check led to a man being arrested on suspicion of several drug offences over the weekend.
The man’s vehicle was stop checked in Sageston on the morning of Saturday, July 16 by Dyfed-Powys Police officers, which is where he was arrested.
Police officers arrested him on suspicion of drug driving after he provided a positive roadside drug wipe.
During the stop check, the man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and possession of amphetamine.
MORE NEWS
- Man arrested for drug driving in Haverfordwest
- Police crack down on drug problem with patrols across Pembrokeshire
In connection with the drug driving offence, the man was then taken into custody where he provided further blood samples.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here