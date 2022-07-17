Angle Lifeboat crew were tasked late at night to assist a struggling yacht.

The crew said they were paged at approximately 10.50pm on the evening of Friday, July 15, to a struggling yacht "pinned to the pontoon at Lawrenny", with a rapidly dropping tide.

The lifeboat crew launched and travelled up the Cleddau Estuary to Lawrenny.

However, the crew was stood down shortly after it started making its way to Lawrenny, after hearing that the casualty had been assisted by another vessel.

A spokesperson from Angle Lifeboat said: “The crew returned to station and the boat was ready for service once again just before midnight.”