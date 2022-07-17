A man kneed a police officer in the head while being searched on suspicion of being in possession of drugs, a court heard.

Andrew John was given drugs ‘as a birthday present’, and, decided to ‘experiment’ with them while out celebrating in Tenby.

On June 24, John, 52, was at the town’s Three Mariners pub when he was searched by police. Officers found 2.2grammes of cocaine on him.

It was while searching John that the officer was kneed in the side of the head. It was said the attack made him stumble back.

In mitigation, the court was told John does not normally take drugs. He accepted he assaulted a police officer and said it was an act of stupidity and he was ashamed of his actions.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on July 12, John, of Pengors Road, Swansea, pleaded guilty to two charges. One of assaulting an emergency worker and one of being in possession of class A drugs.

He was fined £200 and the drugs were placed under a destruction order.

John will also pay costs £85 and a surcharge £80. The outstanding debt will be paid at a rate of £10 a month.