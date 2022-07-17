A TRIAL is set to go ahead at Swansea Crown Court after three people were alleged to have caused a police officer actual bodily harm.
On January 23, at Haverfordwest, Callum Hicks and Rhianna Hicks, of Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven, and Matthew Jones, of Richard John Road, Milford Haven, are alleged to have assaulted a police officer, which involved causing him to fall to the floor and then being kicked in the head.
On the same date Callum Hicks, 30, and Jones, 27, are also alleged to have assaulted another person by beating and committed affray.
Rhianna Hicks, 25, faces the same charges plus another charge of ABH on a third person.
No pleas were submitted by the defendants.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on July 12, the case was sent to Swansea Crown, and will be heard on August 9.
All three were released on bail with the condition not to contact any of the victims in the case.
