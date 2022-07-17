A TRIAL is set to go ahead at Swansea Crown Court after three people were alleged to have caused a police officer actual bodily harm.

On January 23, at Haverfordwest, Callum Hicks and Rhianna Hicks, of Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven, and Matthew Jones, of Richard John Road, Milford Haven, are alleged to have assaulted a police officer, which involved causing him to fall to the floor and then being kicked in the head.