A VICTIM was left covered in blood when he was repeatedly punched in the head after returning from a night out, a court heard.
Norman James was attacked by John Fitzgerald at Penally in what prosecution suggested was a sustained attack by Fitzgerald.
CPS solicitor Georgia Donohue described how on the night of November 19, Mr James returned home and had an altercation with Fitzgerald whereby he remembered the start of the argument and then woke up on the floor with his face covered in blood.
Ms Donohue explained how Fitzgerald got on top of Mr James and repeatedly punched him with full force in the head.
In mitigation defence solicitor Mr Mike Kelleher argued the attack was not sustained, but spontaneous and short-lived, involving three punches and a gentle push.
Fitzgerald, 48, has 28 previous convictions for 39 offences, the last of which was committed in 2018 for using threatening and abusive behaviour.
Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on July 12, Fitzgerald, of Alma Garden, Penally, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The case was committed to Swansea Crown Court and will be sentenced on August 9.
Fitzgerald was released on unconditional bail.
