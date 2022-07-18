This weekend saw the Broad Haven Triathlon take place, as part of the Welsh Triathlon Super Series.

The triathlon consisted of a 1.5km swim in St. Brides Bay, followed by a 43km cycle along Pembrokeshire roads, before a 10.6km run, the first 3k of which are along the beach and coastal path.

The run, swim and cycle took place on Saturday, July 16.

One person excited for the triathlon was Carys Mai Hughes, from Strumble Head.

Carys turned up to her native Pembrokeshire leading the way in the women’s standings.

Athletes in the water. Picture: Behind the Lens Media

She said in the lead up to the triathlon: “I did my first triathlon in July of last year. It wasn’t even a proper triathlon, it was a sportif.

“It was a last-minute thing, but triathlon has now transformed my life.

“I am taking a career break to train full-time. That was also partly due to the pandemic and the changes in my job.

“I just thought I’d take a year out and do something for me, something I wanted to do. I got myself a coach, did all the textbook stuff and piled on the races.

The athletes at Broad Haven. Picture: Behind the Lens Media

“A big goal was to win the Welsh Super Series. I feel better at the long course stuff. I’m not much of a sprinter, but I can keep going and I’m learning more each time.

“The Welsh Super Series has been part of that development. I consider myself a Pembrokeshire girl and this weekend is a local race, which is quite a treat.”

The highlights of the Broad Haven Triathlon will be shown at 8pm on Friday, July 22.

The swim as part of the triathlon. Picture: Behind the Lens Media

The athletes at the beach. Picture: Behind the Lens Media

The swim taking place at Broad Haven. Picture: Behind the Lens Media