A casualty was airlifted to Cardiff after receiving injuries in a Pembrokeshire town.

The casualty was located in the Gelliswick area of Milford Haven, as the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene on the afternoon of Saturday, July 16.

Once the emergency services were present, the casualty received treatment from the Wales Air Ambulance on-board consultant and critical care practitioner.

However, further medical attention was necessary, and the patient was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

A spokesperson from the emergency service said: “Wales Air Ambulance Charity attended an incident in the Milford Haven area yesterday (Saturday, July 16, 2022).

“Our Dafen-based crew were mobile at 2.56pm and arrived on scene at 3.17pm.

“Following critical care treatment from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioner, we airlifted the patient to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

“Our involvement concluded at 7pm.”

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called yesterday afternoon, Saturday, July 16, at approximately 2.40pm to reports of an incident on Westaway Drive near Milford Haven.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle, one emergency ambulance and one Wales air ambulances to the scene.

"One patient was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for further treatment.”