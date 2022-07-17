A CENTURY each from Matthew Morgan and Phil Williams catapulted Cresselly to the top of division one in the Pembroke County Cricket.

Cresselly blew away Haverfordwest winning by 166 runs after making 334 for 3 before bowling Haverfordwest out for 168.

Morgan made a titanic 121 with Williams not far behind, making 109. They were also supported by Iwan Izzard who made 59 not out.

For Haverfordwest, Mikey Jones made a commendable half-century (51), Jake Merry made 35 and Chris Phillips 32, however it wasn’t nearly enough to see off Cresselly who leapfrog Narberth to the top of the league.

Narberth, who beat Lawrenny by just one run last week to catapult them to the top of the league, had another close encounter this week losing to St Ishmaels by 19 runs.

Phil Llewellyn was close to making it a hat-trick of centuries in this round’s cricket, making a huge 95 the Tish.

Title hopefuls and defending champions Neyland suffered a bad weekend, losing to Llangwm by four wickets.

Neyland were put in to bat and made 186 for seven but could do nothing to stop Llangwm storming to 187-6, with Matthew Kiff making an impressive 60.

The defeat sees Neyland drop to fifth 22 points off top side Cresselly.

Down in the lower leagues there was concern when Haverfordwest Fourth’s match versus Llechryd Thirds had to be abandoned due to serious injury to one of the players.

It was reported a batter from Llechryd top-edged a ball which went into his face creating a cut above his eye. Reports from one of the teams say he was stitched up and monitored before making a recovery.

Results, Week 13

Division 1

Cresselly 334-3 beat Haverfordwest 168-AO by 166 runs

Cresselly; Dan James 3-36, Tom Arthur 3-18, Nicky Cope 2-25, Phil Williams 109, Matthew Morgan 121, Iwan Izzard 59no

Haverfordwest; Mikey Jones 51, Jake Merry 35, Chris Phillips 32, James Marchant 3-60

Lawrenny 131-AO lost to Carew 135-4 by 6 wkts

Lawrenny; Rob Williams 38 & 2-37, Thomas Cole 35, Jamie Lewis 1-31, Finlay Lewis 1-14

Carew; Iori Hicks 4-21, Sam Harts 2-20, Jame Hinchcliffe 2-8, Ceri Brace 1-27, Shaun Whitfield 1-39, Rhys Davies 58, Ian Sefton 30, Nick Davies 13no

St Ishmaels 187-AO beat Narberth 168-AO by 19 runs

St Ishmaels; Phil Llewellyn 95, Andrew Pawlett 19 & 3-35, Andrew Palmer 18, Brennan Devonald 3-33, Jonathan Pawlett 4-26

Narberth; Loui Davies 78 & 2-32, Rhodri Dyer 29, Ben Hughes 18 & 2-39, Davy Johns 3-26, Matthew Johns 2-37

Llangwm 187-6 beat Neyland 186-7 by 4 wkts

Llangwm; Will Beresford 32, Joe Kiff 37, Matthew Kiff 60, Ollie Davies 25no & 1-25, Noah Davies 4-16, Joe Phillips 4-25

Neyland; Patrick Hannon 45, Sean Hannon 40no, Scott Jones 15, Andrew Miller 25, Gary Lloyd 3-30

Saundersfoot 219-9 beat Pembroke Dock 150-AO by 69 runs

Saundersfoot; Sam Franklin 71, Jack Franklin 49, Simon Stanford 42, John Mansbridge 2-16, Neil Powling 2-27, Yannik Parker 2-5

Pembroke Dock; Ewan McDonald 5-16, George Smith 26, Billy Wood 30

Division 2

Carew II 116-AO lost to Burton 256-8 by 140 runs

Hook 168-9 lost to Herbrandston 170-8 by 2 wkts

Lamphey 194-8 lost to Llechryd 223-6 by 29 runs

Johnston 234-5 lost to Pembroke 235-7 by 3 wkts

Llanrhian 109-AO lost to Whitland 110-2 by 8 wkts

Division 3

Kilgetty 129-AO lost to Cresselly II 165-AO by 36 runs

Haverfordwest II 176-1 beat Hook II 175-7 by 9 wkts

Narberth II no game Llanrhian II

Laugharne 156-AO beat St Ishmaels II 146-AO by 10 runs

Neyland II 184-9 lost to Stackpole 188-5 by 5 wkts

Division 4

Whitland II 184-AO beat Carew III 97-AO by 87 runs

Herbrandston II 225-9 beat Haverfordwest III 137-AO by 88 runs

Fishguard 284-5 beat Lawrenny II 107-AO by 177 runs

Llechryd II 270-2 beat Llangwm II 171-AO by 99 runs

Burton II 163-AO beat Saundersfoot II 134-AO by 29 runs

Division 5n

Crymych 94-6 beat Laugharne II 91-AO by 4 wkts

Haverfordwest IV 218-6 match Ab,d Llechryd III 65-2

Bye v Kilgetty II

Bye v Whitland III

Division 5s

Cresselly III 89-AO lost to Hundleton 227-6 by 138 runs

Pembroke II 87-0 beat Neyland III 83-AO by 10 wkts

Stackpole II 99-AO lost to Pembroke Dock II 26

