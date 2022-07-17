Aldi is recalling one of its products over concerns it is “unsafe to eat”.

The supermarket has issued a recall on its Primula Spicy Cheese N Jalapeno because of a temperature control issue.

The problem may lead to the food becoming spoiled, and unsafe to eat.

The recall affects 150g packs with a best before date up to and including February 7, 2023.

Aldi recalls Primula Spicy Cheese N Jalapeno from some stores in the Midlands area because of poor temperature control #FoodAlert https://t.co/aokJUsmhC7 @AldiUK pic.twitter.com/AXQDTeNtQ1 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) July 15, 2022

The issue only affects products sold at a limited number of Aldi stores in the Midlands.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Point of sale notices will only be displayed in affected Aldi stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the Aldi store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“A full list of affected stores is available on the Aldi website at www.aldi.co.uk/products-notices.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.