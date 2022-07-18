Two drivers were arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit in one day on suspicion of drug driving.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers made both arrests on Sunday, July 17, after stop checking two vehicles in Pembrokeshire.
The two drivers both tested positive for cocaine on their roadside drug wipe, and were then arrested.
Following their arrests, they were taken into custody, where they provided further blood samples.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that both drivers had been released under investigation, pending analysis of their blood samples.
MORE NEWS
Two more drug drive arrests were made on Saturday, July 17, one in Sageston and one in Pembroke Dock, who also tested positive for cocaine.
The man arrested in Sageston was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and possession of amphetamine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here