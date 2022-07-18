Haverfordwest County continued their pre-season warm-up ahead of the JD Cymru Premier season with an 8-0 win over Ynysygerwn at Llandarcy Academy of Sport.

Ben Fawcett, along with new signings Lee Jenkins and Ioan Evans all scored braces on the night, while Jamie Veale and Dan James also saw their names on the scoresheet.

The win came after a 5-1 win away at Afan Lido in Tony Pennock's first game in charge of the Bluebirds.

Fawcett also netted in that game, along with Henry Jones, Jordan Davies and a double from Ryan George.

Seven of the goals against Ynysygerwn were scored in the second half, after Veale opened the scoring in the first 45 with a shot in the left corner of the goal.

The flurry of second-half goals started when Jack Wilson’s corner found Jenkins five minutes after the restart.

It was another five minutes before Evans struck a low effort past the Ynysygerwn goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

Jenkins got his brace when Fawcett glanced a header in his path to smash in almost on the goal line, before Evans also grabbed his second with a calm and composed finish.

With full time approaching, a long-range effort from James made its way into the back of the net to make it 6-0, with only about five minutes remaining.

There was still time however, for Fawcett to take centre stage, finding the top left corner in the 89th minute to put Tony Pennock and County in seventh heaven.

The final goal of the game was scored in stoppage time from 12 yards out, when James was brought down inside the area as the referee pointed to the spot.

Fawcett hit the penalty in the back of the net with the final kick of the game.

The Bluebirds’ next pre-season friendly will be held tomorrow night (Tuesday, July 19), as Pennock’s men travel to JD Cymru South side Barry Town United.