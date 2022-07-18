Milford Haven School hosted the recent launch of the annual transition project, Pembrokeshire Pioneers.

The Milford Haven cluster of schools and Dragon LNG have been promoting the project as it returned back to a face-to-face project from an online one.

The cluster of schools includes schools across the town such as Coastlands School, Gelliswick Church in Wales VC School, Milford Haven CP School, Neyland Community School, Johnston CP School, St Francis CP School and Milford Haven School.

Covid-19 restrictions saw Pembrokeshire Pioneers move to an online resource. However, pupils and staff across the town came together to celebrate the launch.

The cluster of schools remained delighted with the continued support and sponsorship of the project from Dragon LNG, for supporting the learning of young people in the town.

Karen Wood, stakeholder and communications manager for Dragon LNG said: “The Transition Project is key to our ethos of supporting youth development and training in Pembrokeshire.

“The success is down to the Milford cluster and its teachers hard work and dedication in producing sector leading practice of which we are all extremely proud.”

Ceri-Ann Morris, headteacher at Milford Haven School was delighted to welcome representatives from cluster schools and Dragon LNG to launch the Pembrokeshire Pioneers Project for 2022.

Over 220 schoolchildren from year six will be receiving their Pembrokeshire Pioneer packs over this term ready to launch the project taking part in a range of literacy, numeracy, and cross curricular activities in their schools.

Ms Rachel Mansell, Key Stage Three strategic lead at Milford Haven School was overjoyed to see the project in its physical form.

“It has been an exciting process from idea to fruition and watching the project grow,” she said. “I am delighted that our pupils will be engaging in a project that not only develops their literacy and numeracy skills, but also encourages them to think creatively about their local area.

“This is a key attribute of the new curriculum as we deliver opportunities for them to grow as creative and enthusiastic young people whilst ensuring their learning experience is firmly embedded in their personal journey.”