TWO finds made in Pembrokeshire were officially declared as treasure recently.

On Thursday, July 14 at Pembrokeshire County Hall, Mr Gareth Lewis, assistant coroner for the county, confirmed a gold annular brooch of medieval date and a post-medieval silver bell past the statutory conditions to be declared treasure.

The brooch was discovered by Mr O.E. Thomas while metal detecting on a pasture field in Mathry Community on April 11, 2021.

The small silver bell, of late medieval or early post-medieval date, was discovered by Howard Gooding and Layton Davies in late July 2019 while metal detecting on ploughed land in the Stackpole and Castlemartin Community.

The brooch is decorated with six tubular settings or collets on a circular frame, one contains a cabochon stone. The brooch dates from the late thirteenth or fourteenth century.

The bell, once spherical but now flattened, is formed of two parts soldered together with decorative banding around the circumference.

A silver bell of late medieval or early post-medieval date likely used as dress accessories and are also sometimes associated with falconry

READ MORE

A gold brooch which is a fine example of a type popular in the thirteenth and fourteenth- centuries, which used gemstone and glass as decorative settings

Museum of Wales says bells of this type were likely used as dress accessories and are also sometimes associated with falconry.

Sian Iles, curator of Medieval and Later Archaeology, Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales said commented on the brooch saying it helped gain an idea of medieval fashion.

“The gold brooch is a fine example of a type popular in the thirteenth and fourteenth- centuries, which used gemstone and glass as decorative settings," said Sian.

"Thanks to the Portable Antiquities Scheme and the provisions of the Treasure Act, finds such as this are recorded, contributing greatly to our growing understanding of fashion in medieval Wales."

For an item to be officially defined as treasure acccording to the Treasure Act 1996, it has to be an object at least 300 years old and it must have a metallic content of which at least 10 per cent by weight is precious metal.

Amgueddfa Cymru-National Museum Wales would like to acquire the brooch for their collection while Tenby Museum and Art Gallery is interested in acquiring the bell.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work? Click here to find out.