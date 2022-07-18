A Pembrokeshire school celebrated the end of the school year by bringing back its festival celebrations.

Staff and pupils at Ysgol Bro Gwaun celebrated the start of the summer holidays with the return of the school’s Gwaun Fest.

Lots were on offer for both children and adults to enjoy, including graffiti workshops, magic shows, circus skills activities and sporting challenges.

The school also provided live music for the festive celebration, from the Welsh Whisperer, Bronwen Lewis, Sharps Duo and Honey Fungus.

Live entertainment at the celebrations

The school’s own talent, Etienne and Ifan, were two others who entertained the school with live music on the day.

A spokesperson from the school said: “It was such an amazing day and such a fantastic celebration of the resilience, determination and hard work of staff and pupils over the past challenging few years.

“It was wonderful to see so many smiles, so much fun being had and to experience the fantastic Ysgol Bro Gwaun family spirit!”

The day was a 'total wipeout' success with its sporting activities

Face painting and ice cream was also on offer! What's not to love?