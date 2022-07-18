A health boss has warned that the forecast for high temperatures could result in people dying as Brits combat extreme temperatures.

College of Paramedics chief executive Tracy Nicholls said the “ferocious heat” the UK is predicted to experience over the next few days could have a detrimental effect on Britons.

Scorching temperatures are predicted for Monday and Tuesday with forecasters predicting temperatures could rise to 40C in some parts of the UK.

Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office Dr Nikos Christidis said the 40C prediction is a result of climate change.

The forecaster has issued an amber warning for the majority of England on Sunday, which then extends to southern Scotland and Wales from Monday until Tuesday.

The UK’s first red extreme heat warning has also been issued by the Met Office across a large part of England from London to Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday.

NHS warns when heatstroke should be treated as an emergency

The UKHSA is urging people to take care in the heat and be aware of the common signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

In most cases, heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you are able to cool down withing 30 minutes, however, if this then turns into heatstroke the NJS says it should be treated as an emergency.

Signs of heatstroke

- a headache

- dizziness and confusion

- loss of appetite and feeling sick

- excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

- cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

- fast breathing or pulse

- a high temperature of 38C or above

- being very thirsty

NHS reveals when you should call 999 for heatstroke amid UK heatwave

The symptoms are often the same in adults and children, although children may become floppy and sleepy.

If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms, it is a warning sign that your body needs to cool down.

If your body does not cool down and you begin to show any of the following signs you should call 999 immediately.

- feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water

- not sweating even while feeling too hot

- a high temperature of 40C or above

- fast breathing or shortness of breath

- feeling confused

- a fit (seizure)

- loss of consciousness

- not responsive

NHS guidance on avoiding heatstroke

To help prevent heat exhaustion or heatstroke, the NHS recommends:

- drinking lots of cold drinks, especially when exercising

- taking cool baths or showers

- wearing light-coloured, loose clothing

- sprinkling water over skin or clothes

- avoiding the sun between 11am and 3pm

- avoiding excess alcohol

- avoiding extreme exercise