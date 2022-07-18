Dyfed-Powys Police is supporting anti-social behaviour awareness week, which is taking place from today (Monday, July 18) to Sunday, July 24.
The week looks at how to tackle the problem of anti-social behaviour, and also focuses on supporting victims.
Antisocial behaviour is defined as 'behaviour by a person which causes, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to persons not of the same household as the person.'
The deputy chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police, Claire Parmenter, is the national police chief’s council lead for neighbourhood policing.
Deputy Chief Constable Parmenter said: "I am proud to support this year’s national Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week.
“Our Neighbourhood Policing teams play a vital role in preventing and managing antisocial behaviour.
“We are committed to tackling antisocial behaviour and providing support for victims.”
People are able to report non-emergency anti-social behaviour incidents quickly and easily online at https://orlo.uk/BNqaI, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or calling 101.
Local police teams have activities planned throughout the week across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys, which will be revealed on Dyfed-Powys Police’s social media accounts.
