PEMBROKESHIRE audiences will be able to see two local performances in Milford Haven before the shows head off to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Owen Thomas’ Grav and Henry Naylor’s Angel will be at the Torch Theatre on July 29 and 30 respectively before heading off for full runs at the popular festival.

Grav explores the life of Ray Gravell, one of Wales’ most loved sons. He played rugby for Wales and the British and Irish Lions across the world. The play showcases the respect for Grav on and off the field, life as an actor, cultural icon and his family life as a husband and father.

It was written by Owen Thomas and directed by the Torch Theatre’s artistic director Peter Doran. It stars Gareth John Bale and had a sell-out run at the Fringe in 2015. It has won a Laurel Award and toured New York, London and Washington.

It was also performed to the Wales men’s rugby team on the even of their 2019 game against England.

Angel (recommended for those aged 14+) talks about the story of Rehana, a woman’s brave fight against an existential threat to her land and its people.

It talks about Kurdish families fleeing Kobane in 2014 to avoid ISIS. Rehana stayed behind to fight and defend her town. It is alleged that she killed more than 100 ISIS soldiers.

The play was written by Henry Naylor and is also directed by Mr Doran. It stars Yasemin Özdemir in the title role, who began her acting career at the Torch’s Youth Theatre.

Angel debuted at the Fringe in 2016.

Mr Doran – who is retiring at the end of 2022 – said on both plays going back to the Fringe: “The Torch has been a regular visitor to the Edinburgh Fringe over the past 10 years. The Fringe gives us an opportunity for our work to be seen by a much wider audience and to be seen alongside work of international quality.

“Taking both Angel and Grav to the Fringe helps to illustrate the diversity and rang of our work here at the Torch.”

Benjamin Lloyd, executive director at the Torch, said: “We are delighted and very proud to bring these two fantastic plays to Edinburgh this year. Grav, a classic Torch production and our new, high impact version of Angel are sure to be stimulating and involving for diverse audiences.

“These two plays are an important part of our celebratory season here at the Torch as we prepare to say farewell to Peter Doran who has been our visionary artistic director for over 25 years and to mark our 45 years as the cultural centre for the arts in West Wales.

“Our new artistic director will have big shoes to fill and two shows at the Fringe is an excellent way in which to applaud and showcase Peter’s contribution to the Torch.”

Tickets for Grav and Angel at the Torch Theatre are £10 each and can be purchased online at torchtheatre.co.uk or through the box office by phone on 01646 695267 or in person 10am - 8pm Monday to Saturday and Sunday - 1 hour prior to start of event - 8pm.