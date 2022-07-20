A COUPLE from Haverfordwest are celebrating an incredible 65 years of marriage.

Ray and Helen Porter are celebrating their blue sapphire wedding anniversary today, July 20.

The couple, who live in the Portfield area of the town, married in 1957 after meeting on a farm.

Helen described how the first time she laid eyes on Ray he was covered head to toe in muck while clearing out the cow shed.

She was a nanny to the farmer’s children in the ‘big house’ and Ray was a hand on the farm.

The couple married despite their parent’s objections about being too young, at a church in Alfriston, England, when Helen was 18 and Ray 24.

The couple had five children and now have an incredible 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. They enjoy three granddaughters and nine grandsons aged between 18 and 41, and 12 great-grandsons and six great-granddaughters aged between 20 and six months.

The Porters described how it was ‘love at first sight’ despite Helen commenting that when she first laid eyes on Ray she, ‘thought it was hilarious', saying, 'why is that silly man waving at me?’

Jayne Thomas, the couple’s middle child, said her parents are an inspiration to the family.

“They are just a hard-working couple that did everything to support us,” said Jayne.

“They are very family orientated. They worked hard all their lives. They helped us to be the people we are and they are just an amazing couple.”

The couple said one of the secrets to a long marriage was making each other laugh

Helen, now 83, who worked her life in social care for the elderly, and Roy, now 89, who worked on farms, love walking, traveling and animals.

The couple, who moved to Haverfordwest in 2000, offered advice to young couples thinking of making the lurch into marriage, and even gave some secrets on what makes a long-lasting relationship.

“Think about it and be prepared to know there will be bad times,” said Helen. “There have been days where we wished each other the other side of the earth, but we always laugh a lot.

“Ray is so good with the children. All the grandchildren come and see how he is. And he has manners. Even if I’m just giving him a piece of toast, he always says thank you.”

