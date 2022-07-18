The highest temperature ever recorded in Wales has been notched up in mid Wales today (Monday), as the mercury crept past the 35 degree mark.
The 35.3-dgree temperature was recorded in Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth, by the Met Office, provisionally meaning it was the hottest Welsh day on record.
While mid Wales was not in the red warning area issued by the Met Office for this week, it was n the amber area and figures have been creeping up throughout the day - and are not expected to peak quite yet.
Newtown is still forecast to hit 37 degrees at about 4pm, according to Met Office figures.
Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest period of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water, and there are warnings about swimming in lakes, rivers and reservoirs.
This is how things are looking hour-by-hour in Builth Wells for today's opening day of the Royal Welsh Show.
- 3pm: 35 degrees
- 4pm: 35 degrees
- 5pm: 34 degrees
- 6pm: 34 degrees
- 7pm: 31 degrees
- 8pm: 29 degrees
- 9pm: 26 degrees
- 10pm: 24 degrees.
