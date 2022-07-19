A PEMBROKESHIRE charity is urging anyone who needs their support to get in touch.

Pembrokeshire Samaritans wants people in the county to know that its volunteers are there 24/7 for anyone who is struggling to cope.

The message comes as Samaritans Awareness Day approaches on Sunday, July 24, the most important day in the charity's calendar.

The charity is highlighting the power of talking through the annual Talk to Us campaign, which Pembrokeshire Samaritans says is even more vital now as people are still struggling from the effects of the covid pandemic and have the cost of living crisis to worry about on top of anything else that may be causing concern.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire Samaritans said: “It's been a challenging few years and we know that many people are still facing all kinds of pressure, however, we want to remind the public that they are not alone. It doesn’t matter how great or small the problems feel, our volunteers are here at any time of day or night, whatever they are facing.”

Anyone wishing to speak to the Samaritans can call 116 123 at any time of the day or night at no charge.

People can also email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org