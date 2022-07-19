The Milford Haven Paddling Pool, located on The Rath, is now open for the summer, and received its first visitors yesterday morning (Monday, July 18).

The pool was ready and open at 10am on the Monday morning, with youngsters and families straight in to kickstart the summer holidays.

The Pembrokeshire Lido Team lead by long time Paddling Pool Champion Brian Phillips has motivated and led a number of willing volunteers to prepare the pool for opening.

The local Men’s Shed took a very active part as did many volunteers across the town, as well as staff at Milford Haven Leisure Centre.

Across the summer holidays, the pool will be open seven days a week, with a lifeguard on site at all times.

The paddling pool on The Rath

Children up to eight-years of age can enjoy the pool and must be accompanied by an adult. There is no need to book and admission is free to all.

Opening times for the pool are 10am to 6pm on Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm on weekends.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Lido said: “It really is a stunning location for outdoor swimming with tremendous harbour vista.”