AN OUTDOOR musical show is coming to Milford Haven in August.

The Great Insect Games – Trychfilod a’r Campau Campus in Welsh – is a bilingual interactive musical show where children and their families can have fun.

The musical follows Flik and Bob, two gym junkie grasshoppers as they prepare for the bug infested opening ceremony for the Great Insect Games.

Have you ever wondered if a spider or a slug is better at synchronised swimming? Or if a butterfly can do Taekwondo? And how does a snail wear boxing gloves? These questions and more will be answered after a warm up consisting of insect aerobics.

There is lots of fun and laughter, dancing, singing and jumping around involved, with the soundtrack provided by Cardiff musicians Heledd Watkins and Sam Roberts.

The show is suitable for children aged four and above of all abilities and is billed as a ‘great introduction to theatre for young people’ and features themes of working together and looking after the environment.

The Great Insect Games – Trychfilod a’r Campau Campus was created by Carmarthenshire based theatre company Familia De La Noche and is produced in association with Wales Millennium Centre, Articulture, Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru, Theatr Clwyd, Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Cardiff Summer of Smiles.

The show will be held on Sunday, August 21 at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven with a show at 2pm and at 4pm. One is a bilingual show and the other is Welsh language only. Each show lasts around 35-40 minutes.

Tickets cost £8.50 and are available from torchtheatre.co.uk