There probably hasn’t been a shark season as popular as this since Jaws came out in 1975, as another is spotted off the Pembrokeshire coast.
Many species of sharks are spending the summer months migrating and making their way through Pembrokeshire waters.
One of these species is a basking shark, which has already been spotted on camera this summer, swimming by Tenby North beach.
Not long after, a thresher shark was seen breaching in and out of the water off the coast near Poppit Sands.
The latest sighting has been of what is believed to be another basking shark, which can grow to be the second biggest fish in the sea, and is the biggest you’re likely to see in British waters.
Alex Nel of The Nel’s Farming Journey spotted the shark while out on a fishing boat near Strumble Head off the north Pembrokeshire coast.
Alex guessed that the shark he saw was approximately 14ft long, just shy of the length of his boat.
