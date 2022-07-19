Two men have been arrested for drug-driving after testing positive for cannabis.
The pair were arrested in Pembrokeshire by Dyfed-Powys Police officers on Monday, July 18, following a road-side test.
Both men were taken into custody to provide further blood samples.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Both have since been released under investigation, pending analysis of their blood specimens.
“One of the males was also reported for no insurance.”
This comes after two drug driving arrests were also made in Pembrokeshire the day before (Sunday, July 17).
Like both of yesterday’s arrests, both of those drivers have since been released under investigation, pending the blood analysis.
