TWO fires have ravaged a part of the Pembrokeshire coast after temperatures continue to soar in the county.

On Sunday, July 17, fire crews were called to a grassland fire in Newgale just after midday, then on Monday, July 18, footage of a large fire surfaced in the same area at around lunchtime.

Images showed fires ravaging the hillside heading dangerously close to cottages on the coastline.

Mid and West Wales fire service reported four hectares of land destroyed on Monday.

The catastrophic incidents come as temperatures in the county soared to almost 30 degrees. Pembrokeshire was given an amber weather warning for extreme heat by the Met Office between Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19.

A spokesperson for the fire service said that on Monday at least four hectares of scrubland were affected by the fires.

Crews were called out at 12.09pm with six crews from five different stations attending the scene.

Crews from Haverfordwest, St Davids, Milford Haven, Narberth, and Fishguard and Whitland, were all mobilised.

It was the second day of fires at temperatures in the county reached almost 30 degrees

READ MORE

Properties in Newgale were dangerously close to the flames

On the Sunday, the fire service liaised with the coastguard in tackling the fires.

Hose reel jets and beaters were used to tackle the flames as well as a water bowser being requested from Milford Haven.