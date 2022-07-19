A Saundersfoot man is undergoing life-saving treatment at a hospital in Bali after sustaining serious injuries following a bike accident last Friday.
James Criddle suffered a severe head injury which required an intensive seven hours of surgery to relieve the pressure from his brain.
It is understood that he is currently being supported by a ventilator.
James has remained in an induced coma since Friday with the hospital medical team constantly monitoring and draining his bleed. Once his condition stabilises, it is anticipated that he will require further surgery to replace the bone that was initially removed from his skull in order to relieve the pressure from his brain.
In addition to his head injuries, James has broken his arm and cheekbone and dislocated his jaw.
Meanwhile, friends and family have set up a Justgiving page to help raise funds to cover his medical costs.
This can be accessed via the following link:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/james-criddles-ongoing-recovery-and-medical-costs?qid=dbf2b71d7793475ff136bed500168fb2
