Both of Pembrokeshire’s MPs have pledged their support to Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.
Stephen Crabb and Simon Hart have publicly backed the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in a video shared on social media.
The video, from Rishi Sunak, looked at MPs and Senedd members across Wales who are supporting him in the leadership race.
Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, showed his support by saying about Rishi Sunak: “I want a leader who will restore trust and reunite the country.”
MORE NEWS
- Crabb speaks on Boris Johnson's resignation
- Exclusive interview with Simon Hart after his resignation
MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Simon Hart, followed this by saying: “I want a leader with serious experience, somebody who can lead us through the challenges ahead.”
Rishi Sunak is up against Liz Truss, Penny Mourdant and Kemi Badenoch in the leadership race, after the eliminations of Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman and Tom Tugendhat.
The race is set to be decided in the next seven weeks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel