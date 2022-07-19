Both of Pembrokeshire’s MPs have pledged their support to Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.

Stephen Crabb and Simon Hart have publicly backed the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in a video shared on social media.

The video, from Rishi Sunak, looked at MPs and Senedd members across Wales who are supporting him in the leadership race.

Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, showed his support by saying about Rishi Sunak: “I want a leader who will restore trust and reunite the country.”

MORE NEWS

MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Simon Hart, followed this by saying: “I want a leader with serious experience, somebody who can lead us through the challenges ahead.”

Rishi Sunak is up against Liz Truss, Penny Mourdant and Kemi Badenoch in the leadership race, after the eliminations of Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman and Tom Tugendhat.

The race is set to be decided in the next seven weeks.