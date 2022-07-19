A police officer struck lucky when he popped into Haverfordwest's McDonald's for a takeaway whilst on duty late one evening last February.
As he joined the queue, he began smelling cannabis emanating from the person alongside him.
As a resut, Patrick McQuilkin this week found himself before Haverfordwest magistrates where he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving whilst over the legal drug-drive limit.
Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan confirmed that McQuilkin had been driving his Volvo XC40 with 5.1ug of Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. The legal limit is 2.
McQuilkin, 26, of Doggett Road, London, was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
