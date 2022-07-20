A Pembroke man has appeared in court to face a charge of possessing Class A heroin.

Police carried out a search of Daniel McKenzie's property at The Green, Pembroke on February 13 for an unrelated matter. During their search they discovered an unkown quantity of diamorphone, otherwise known as heroin.

This week the matter was dealt with in the defendant's absence by Haverfordwest magistrates after his solicitor, Michael Kelleher, submitted a guilty plea on his behalf.

"My client has recently completed a four month custodial sentence and this was good for him as he's come out clean," said Mr Kelleher.

"He also has the possibility of a job in September which means he'll be regularly drugs tested."

For the offence McKenzie was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge. A destruction order was also imposed on the heroin.