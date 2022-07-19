After the hot weather Pembrokeshire has had over the last few days, beaches are still predicted to be busy across this month and throughout August.
The water quality around Pembrokeshire’s coastline has always been at a high standard, and according to the latest data from Surfers Against Sewage, the coastline around the county is consistently at an ‘excellent’ rate.
The data looks at where across the UK is safe for people to visit and swim, specifically places with no risk of pollution and places where risk of low quality water is very low.
A spokesperson from Surfers Against Sewage said: “Ensure your trip to the beach is not currently at risk from any water quality issues.
“The Safer Seas Service will point you towards beaches with no recent pollution incidents.”
The data looks at 14 beaches across the Pembrokeshire coastline, with all receiving the much-desired green tick from the Safer Seas Service, signalling ‘no water quality alerts in place.’
The beaches which have received this for the summer of 2022 is:
- Barafundle
- Broad Haven
- Freshwater East
- Lydstep
- Manorbier
- Newgale
- Newport
- Penally
- Poppit Sands
- Saundersfoot
- Tenby Castle
- Tenby North
- Tenby South
- Wisemans Bridge
