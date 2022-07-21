A long-standing dispute between a building devoloper and his cul-de-sac residents resulted in a court appearance this week after the developer was told he'd 'f****** sort him out'.

According to solicitor Michael Kelleher, the ill-feeling between the residents of Sycamore Woods, Pembroke Dock and the developer Gearoid Hunt stems back some ten years.

But on May 30, 2022, resident Marcus Harris, 52, had had enough.

"The defendant went up to Mr Hunt, took issue with him and started making threats," Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates.

"He said he'd be coming down to f****** sort him out and that Mr Hunt didn't care about anyone else in the street."

"Mr Hunt built the cul-de-sac and has had permission to develop an adjacent plot," he said. "However there are conditions limiting the times when he can go there and also what he can do."

Mr Kelleher went on to say that several residents have 'had issues' with Mr Hunt concerning the way in which he carries out his building operations as well as the standard of the properties' construction.

"He doesn't give them any notice of when the work is going to happen and on this particular day, a large lorry with a digger on it was being reversed up the cul-de-sac.

"No one was given notice, no one was asked to move their cars and no one knew when they would be able to get their cars out because of the large obstruction that was in their way.

"One thing led to another and my client went outisde and used language that shouldn't have been used in a cul-de-sac."

Marcus Harris pleaded guilty to the charge of using threatening words and behaviour to Gearoid Hunt.

After requesting a probation report, Harris was subjected to a 12 month community order.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

A restraining order was also imposed, preventing Harris from contacting Mr Hunt, both directly and indirectly, other than in relation to his property which would be via a third party.

