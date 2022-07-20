A MAN will appear at Swansea Crown Court for a number of alleged offences.

Evan Pantea-Davies, 34, of Cwmann, Lampeter, will appear at Swansea Crown Court on July 29.

Llanelli Magistrates Court sent the case to crown court on July 6.

Pantea-Davies faces charges of being in possession of criminal property after allegedly being caught with £12,665 cash on June 9.

He is also facing a charge of supplying cocaine after allegedly being caught with 416g of the class A drug.

MORE NEWS:

There is another charge of the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug which is said to relate to 18.02g cannabis and a charge of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply after allegedly being caught with 263g of cannabis.

He is also facing a charge of possessing an article used for fraud after allegedly being found with £95,810 worth of counterfeit ‘Compliments’ gift vouchers.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed on the same date of June 9. He has been remanded in custody until the court date.