AFTER the heatwave over the last few days which has led to an amber weather warning for Pembrokeshire, the weather is turning.

Across parts of the county, there has been thunder and rain this morning (July 19), bringing temperatures down to a slightly more manageable high of 27C – which is predicted for 3pm this afternoon in Saundersfoot.

The amber weather warning is still in place until 11.59pm tonight.

Thunder and lightning is predicted to hit around 2pm according to the Met Office forecast, before the sun returns around 3pm.

Despite the sun returning, temperatures are set to drop as the day goes on, but as we reach midnight, it is expected to be around 18C, so still another warm night.

So what about the rest of the week? For those who have been struggling with this heat, there is some good news.

Wednesday, July 20, is set to still be a warm day but nothing close to the temperatures we’ve seen during the weather warning.

It is set to be an overcast in the morning with temperatures peaking at 19C and going as low as 16C, however, be warned, it is set to be around 18C for most of the day.

There may be some showers in parts of Pembrokeshire in the morning, with Saundersfoot having a 50 per cent chance of some rain around 2-3am.

MORE NEWS:

The afternoon will see a change as the sun returns from around 3pm, but the temperature is still expected to go no higher than 19C.

Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22 is set to be sunny and clear for most of the day, with temperatures between 15C and 20C.

Saturday, July 22 is due to be cloudy with a bit of sun around 7pm and temperatures at a high of 19C and Sunday, July 24 is predicted to be the same, with the sun around 10am rather than 7pm, unless you’re in Neyland where it is predicted to rain.