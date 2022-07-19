Dyfed-Powys Police officers made two late-night arrests in Pembrokeshire for driving under the influence.

The two arrests were made on suspicion of drink-driving and drug-driving at some time overnight between Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19.

The driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving was taken into custody to provide further blood samples.

Meanwhile, the driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving was taken into police custody to give station breath specimens.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Both drivers have subsequently been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”

This comes after two arrests were made for drug driving in one day in Pembrokeshire on Monday, July 18, as both male drivers tested positive for cannabis.

One of the men was also reported for driving with no insurance.

Both of the men arrested on Monday have been released under investigation, pending analysis of their blood samples.