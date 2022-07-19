A MAN’S frustration with his lack of NHS treatment was one of the contributing factors in him deciding to end his life, a coroner’s court was told.

On November 9, 2021, Craig Rogers, of New Moat, Clarbeston Road, was found in his woodshed after attempting to hang himself and died in hospital a day later. He was 48.

At County Hall, assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire Gareth Lewis heard how, after suffering a freak accident involving a gate hitting his back, Mr Rogers was left with chronic pain.

Mr Rogers’ family, who attended the inquest, explained how he was attempting to do stuff he just ‘could not do’, which included trying to set up his own carpentry business.

A statement read out on behalf of close friend David Petri described how Mr Rodgers was angry at how he felt the NHS system had let him down.

Mr Rodgers was scheduled to receive a vital back operation, but this was cancelled and no replacement operation was scheduled.

In the later years of his life Mr Rodgers often confided in Mr Petri discussing his health concerns.

Mr Petri summed up his statement by saying: “All he (Mr Rogers) wanted was a plan and a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mr Rogers was born in Haverfordwest, attending Spital Primary School, and then Haverfordwest Secondary, before gaining employment on a farm. He was looking to start up a business crafting furniture from wood.

It was said Mr Rodgers suffered with anxiety and was worried what others thought of him.

Mr Lewis summed up the case by saying the pain from Mr Rodgers injury took its toll and was a contributing factor.

“(He was) trying to cope with the chronic physical health problems he had on a daily basis, but could not see any hope at the end of the tunnel so took steps to end his life.”

The short form conclusion was suicide with toxicology reports noting nothing of significance in his body at the time of his death.

Where to get mental health support. Here are some websites that can help:

www.mind.org.uk

www.samaritans.org

