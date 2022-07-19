COVID restrictions recently applied to hospitals in the county are to be lifted following a review by Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Following a formal review of Covid activity in its hospitals, Hywel Dda can confirm that restrictions for those visiting inpatients will be lifted in Glangwili and Withybush hospitals from Wednesday July 19.

The following visiting guidance is in place for maternity, neonatal and paediatric units:

Maternity – supportive partner presence will continue to be supported;

Neonatal – parents at all times with restricted visiting for grandparents;

Paediatric - two parents/carers can now visit.

Visiting to Bronglais Hospital, Prince Philip Hospital and the community hospitals remains open, by appointment only.

Hywel Dda are advising the public that it will be a requirement to wear masks in Glangwili, Prince Philip and Withybush hospitals.

Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience, said:

“Last week we had to make the decision to extend measures at Glangwili Hospital in addition to Withybush Hospital to reduce the risk to our patients and staff," said Ms Rayani. "Can we thank people for their support and co-operation.

“We can all continue to take protective measures to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid to protect vulnerable people and the NHS.

“We strongly advise anyone in our locality who has the classic symptoms, or who suspects they may have COVID-19 to isolate and take an LFD test. If positive, we urge people to isolate – this will help you to rest and recover while protecting others from risk of transmission.”

If you have Covid symptoms you can still book an LFD test in Wales for free, until July 31 by visiting www.gov.uk and searching ‘order rapid lateral flow kit’.

If you, or someone you care for is not online you can telephone 119 between the hours of 7am and 11pm (people with hearing or speech difficulties can call 18001 119).

Public health advice is to continue to isolate if you receive a positive result, either for 10 days, or following two consecutive negative LFD results from days 5 and 6.