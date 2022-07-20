As the temperatures soared, so has the workload of local RNLI rescue crews with the Little and Broad Haven teams having been called out twice in the last 48 hours.
The first call came at around 11.30pm on Sunday when the crew was asked to assist a person who was reported missing from the Druidstone area. The lifeboat crew was assisted by the Broad Haven Coastguards.
Despite a thorough search of the area, nothing was found and the crew stood down and returned to station at around 1.30am on Monday morning.
But later that same night the pagers once again sounded following reports of two paddle boarders who had got into difficulty at Broad Haven.
The crew were despatched to the scene where they swiftly located the people in question and shadowed them as they returned to the beach where they were met by HM Coastguard at Broad Haven.
