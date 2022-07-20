A Milford Haven electrician has escaped custody after brandishing a golf club in his former partner’s face and intending to use it as a weapon.

Admitting the offence before Haverfordwest magistrates this week was Barry John, 41, of Skomer Drive.

The court was told that on May 30 his former partner heard a loud banging on her front door at Glebelands, Hakin.

“When she opened it, she could see that the defendant was drunk and holding a golf club in his hand,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan. “She was concerned about what he was going to do with it and feared for her safety.”

Meanwhile probation officer Julie Norman said the incident was the culmination of a difficult period in John’s life.

“The defendant and the victim had been in a 12-year relationship but a few weeks before the offence, the relationship ended and this has caused him problems," she said.

"He became angry earlier that day during a phone call with the victim and walked over to her house. It was a spur of the moment decision.”

Ms Norman’s comments were endorsed by Barry John’s solicitor, Mr Peter Tarr.

“My client has had a lot of trauma in his life,” he said.

“He’s come through cancer and was going through a difficult relationship ending.”

After considering the evidence John was sentenced to what magistrates described as a ‘high level’ community order which will continue for 12 months. This will include 15 RAR days (Rehabilitation Activity Requirement).

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates also imposed a 12-month restraining order which prevents him from visiting or contacting the victim, other than through a third party.

An order was made for the golf club to be forfeited and destroyed.

