The transition from child mental health care to adult care resulted in a Lamphey man becoming ‘disconnected’ from the service.

This was the claim of solicitor David Williams when his client, Ashlee Rees, this week appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates after pleading guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct.

“He accepts he’d had too much to drink and that his behaviour was inappropriate but he has concerns for his mental health,” said Mr Williams.

“The transition from being a child to an adult can result in a disconnection from the mental health service.”

MORE NEWS

On June 30, Ashlee Rees, 21, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, was taken to Withybush’s A&E department following an incident in the town.

Noticing that he was carrying a bottle of wine, he was warned by hospital staff not to open the bottle otherwise he would have to leave. But Rees promptly opened the bottle.

“A female patient told him not to drink but he told her ‘Don’t give me that, as I’m alcohol dependent’,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.

“When he was asked to be quiet, he said he was going to give that person a hiding and at this point the patients became concerned as they were waiting in A&E and thought the wine bottle would be used as a weapon.”

Meanwhile solicitor David Williams said his client was ‘an intelligent young man who has insight’.

“The experience of being here today is one that he’s finding extremely unpleasant and extremely stressful,” he said.

After considering the evidence, Rees was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

“This isn’t an easy option,” said presiding magistrate Dr I. Robertson-Steel.

“You understand what a nuisance you have been to the A&E department.

“Can you imagine what it must have been like for anyone waiting for emergency treatment? Doctors and nurses are entitled to be protected from this sort of behaviour.

“And the benefits you’re getting are from the hard-pressed tax payer so you now have to consider how you’re going to take steps to contribute to the community. You’re a clever lad and you have your whole life ahead of you.”

Rees was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

http://