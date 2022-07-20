CHANGES to the speed limits on some Pembrokeshire roads will come into force in September.
Pembrokeshire County Council approved to adjust the speed limits on certain roads in Hodgeston on July 19, as stated in a public notice submitted by the council to and printed in the Western Telegraph on July 20.
The order means that from September 5, three sections of roads in Hodgeston will be under the 30mph speed limit.
The A4139 from the junction with the U6341, west for 110 metres and 244 metres east of the junction with the U6341 Church View will be a 30mph speed limit from the date above.
Both the U6431 and the U6431 Church View will be under the 30mph speed limit but classified as restricted roads.
The stretches of the road in question includes:
- The U6431 from a point 242 metres south of the junction with the A4139.
- The U6431 Church View from the junction with the A4139 to a point 102 metres west.
