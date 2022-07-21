THE Welsh Government will be turning part of a road in Pembrokeshire into a trunk road.

In a public notice placed by the Welsh Government in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, July 20, it is stated that 231metres on the A487 from the junction with A40 High Street, Fishguard, travelling in a north eastern direction on the A487 known as Ffordd Yr Efail to the junction with A487 West Street will be made a trunk road.