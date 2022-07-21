THE Welsh Government will be turning part of a road in Pembrokeshire into a trunk road.
In a public notice placed by the Welsh Government in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, July 20, it is stated that 231metres on the A487 from the junction with A40 High Street, Fishguard, travelling in a north eastern direction on the A487 known as Ffordd Yr Efail to the junction with A487 West Street will be made a trunk road.
The notice also details a part of the trunk road which will no longer be a trunk road. This is the section of 1,066 metres from a point eight metres northwest of the centre point of the junction between A487 West Street and A487 Ffordd Yr Efail to the centre point of A487 Windyhall Roundabout eastern arm, Fishguard.
The changes are made as part of the A487 Fishguard to Bangor trunk road. Anyone wishing to find out more can view copies of the plan for free until September 2 at Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council, Town Hall, Market Square, Fishguard, SA65 9HE.
