A warrant without bail has been issued for a man accused of stealing a crate of Stella, Lego, milkshake and a beef jerky from the Pembroke Dock branch of Tesco.

David Turnbull, 48, of Laws Street, Pembroke Dock was due to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates this week however following his failure to attend, magistrates agreed to the warrant.

The theft is alleged to have taken place on March 17 and the total value of the goods amounted of £63.

MORE NEWS

Turnbull faces an additional charge of attempted theft, again from the Pembroke Dock Tesco, which allegedly took place the following day, March 18.

On this occasion he is accused of stealing another crate of Stella, a cream egg, a meg, gammon steaks, a food container, red pepper sauce, a hair clip and fish. These goods amounted to a total of £45.

http://